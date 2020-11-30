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DAVID ICKE ~ A Controversial Icon [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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23 views • November 30, 2020
The perfect beginners guide to the fascinating world of legendary truth-seeker, researcher and conspiracy theory icon DAVID ICKE (the former British football player, BBC news presenter and spokesperson of the British Green Party) by singer and entertainer Lucas Alexander. This interview was made for a TV special by Lucas Alexander and AgeOfTruth.dk.
Here the viewer will be introduced to David Ickes work, life and theories about the scientific and spiritual world, the Illuminati New World Order, world politics, the moneytary banking system and financial crisis, the revolutions in Lybia, Syria, Egypt, the death of Osama Bin Laden, the 9/11 conspiracy, the Royal families of Europe and the reptilian Draconian theory, mind-control, extra-terrestrial beings on earth and parallel universes.
David Icke was in Copenhagen, Denmark to give a 9 hour long speech in front of a sold out venue. Filmed in Copenhagen, Denmark on May 12, 2011 by VM-Line Productions.
David Icke will be presenting his day-long lecture at Wembley Arena in London on October 27, 2012.
Watch also what David Ickes varied audience in Denmark had to say before his show in Copenhagen: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFWSckRBvpM
-----------------
DAVID ICKE
"A Controversial Icon" ~ (A beginners guide to David Icke)
Interviewed by ~ Lucas Alexander
Camera ~
Vagn Majland
Erik Gonzales
Søren Kristensen
Production ~
VMLine Productions / AgeOf Truth.dk (http://www.ageoftruth.dk)
Post Production ~
Lauge Felix Black Pedersen
Technical Assistants ~
Manu Tsichils
Benjamin Carlsen
Music ~
M:O:T:U (http://motuofficial.com)
Special Thanks ~
David Icke (http://www.davidicke.com)
Inspiratoriet
Niels Henrik Juul Hansen
Hotel Guldsmeden
Erik Hansen-Hansen
Henrik Gilvad
Lykke Conjadia
AGE OF TRUTH * TV - http://www.ageoftruth.dk ([email protected])
© Lucas Alexander, 2011/2012 ([email protected])
_____________________________________________
David Icke - WIKIPEDIA:
David Vaughan Icke. Born 29 April 1952) is an English writer and public speaker, best known for his views on what he calls "who and what is really controlling the world."
Describing himself as the most controversial speaker in the world, he has written 18 books explaining his position, and has attracted a substantial following across the political spectrum. His 533-page The Biggest Secret (1999) has been called the conspiracy theorist's Rosetta Stone.
Icke was a well-known BBC television sports presenter and spokesman for the Green Party, when in 1990 he had an encounter with a psychic who told him he was a healer placed on Earth for a purpose. In April 1991 he said on the BBC's Terry Wogan show that he was a son of the godhead—though he said later he had been misinterpreted—and predicted that the world would soon be devastated by tidal waves and earthquakes. He said the show changed his life, turning him from a respected household name into someone who was laughed at whenever he appeared in public.
He continued nevertheless to develop his ideas, and in four books published over seven years—The Robots' Rebellion (1994), And the Truth Shall Set You Free (1995), The Biggest Secret (1999), and Children of the Matrix (2001)—set out a moral and political worldview that combined New-Age spiritualism with a passionate denunciation of totalitarian trends in the modern world.
At the heart of his theories lies the idea that the world is becoming a global fascist state, that a secret group of reptilian humanoids called the Babylonian Brotherhood controls humanity, and that many prominent figures are reptilian, including George H. W. Bush, Queen Elizabeth II, Kris Kristofferson, and Boxcar Willie.
Michael Barkun has described Icke's position as "New Age conspiracism," writing that he is the most fluent of the conspiracist genre. Richard Kahn and Tyson Lewis argue that the reptilian hypothesis may simply be Swiftian satire, a way of giving ordinary people a narrative with which to question what they see around them.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_icke
Other truth researchers and whistle blowers include:
Alex Jones - Infowars.com, Stewart Swerdlow, Dr. Rauni-Leena Luukanen-Kilde, George Kavassilas, Arizona Wilder, Cathy O´Brien, Bryce Taylor, Phil Schneider, Fritz Springmeier, Andrew D. Basiago, Andrew Stec, Major Ed Dames, Alex Collier, Jordan Maxwell, Al Bielek, Foster Gamble, Charlotte Iserbyt, Christopher Hitchens, Cisco Wheeler, Michael Moore, Princess Kaoru Nakamaru, Dr. Bill Deagle, Dr. Fred Alan Wolf, Kevin Trudeau, Jesse Ventura, Art Bell, Coast 2 Coast Radio, George Noori, Project Camelot, Kerry Cassidy, Jay Parker, Mark Dice, Leonard Coldwell, John Harris, Mark Passino, Bob Dean, Laura Knight-Jadczyk, John Rhodes, Stan Deyo, Ted Gunderson, Benjamin Fulford, Richard Hoagland, Svali, Walter Tribe, Preston Nicols
Here the viewer will be introduced to David Ickes work, life and theories about the scientific and spiritual world, the Illuminati New World Order, world politics, the moneytary banking system and financial crisis, the revolutions in Lybia, Syria, Egypt, the death of Osama Bin Laden, the 9/11 conspiracy, the Royal families of Europe and the reptilian Draconian theory, mind-control, extra-terrestrial beings on earth and parallel universes.
David Icke was in Copenhagen, Denmark to give a 9 hour long speech in front of a sold out venue. Filmed in Copenhagen, Denmark on May 12, 2011 by VM-Line Productions.
David Icke will be presenting his day-long lecture at Wembley Arena in London on October 27, 2012.
Watch also what David Ickes varied audience in Denmark had to say before his show in Copenhagen: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFWSckRBvpM
-----------------
DAVID ICKE
"A Controversial Icon" ~ (A beginners guide to David Icke)
Interviewed by ~ Lucas Alexander
Camera ~
Vagn Majland
Erik Gonzales
Søren Kristensen
Production ~
VMLine Productions / AgeOf Truth.dk (http://www.ageoftruth.dk)
Post Production ~
Lauge Felix Black Pedersen
Technical Assistants ~
Manu Tsichils
Benjamin Carlsen
Music ~
M:O:T:U (http://motuofficial.com)
Special Thanks ~
David Icke (http://www.davidicke.com)
Inspiratoriet
Niels Henrik Juul Hansen
Hotel Guldsmeden
Erik Hansen-Hansen
Henrik Gilvad
Lykke Conjadia
AGE OF TRUTH * TV - http://www.ageoftruth.dk ([email protected])
© Lucas Alexander, 2011/2012 ([email protected])
_____________________________________________
David Icke - WIKIPEDIA:
David Vaughan Icke. Born 29 April 1952) is an English writer and public speaker, best known for his views on what he calls "who and what is really controlling the world."
Describing himself as the most controversial speaker in the world, he has written 18 books explaining his position, and has attracted a substantial following across the political spectrum. His 533-page The Biggest Secret (1999) has been called the conspiracy theorist's Rosetta Stone.
Icke was a well-known BBC television sports presenter and spokesman for the Green Party, when in 1990 he had an encounter with a psychic who told him he was a healer placed on Earth for a purpose. In April 1991 he said on the BBC's Terry Wogan show that he was a son of the godhead—though he said later he had been misinterpreted—and predicted that the world would soon be devastated by tidal waves and earthquakes. He said the show changed his life, turning him from a respected household name into someone who was laughed at whenever he appeared in public.
He continued nevertheless to develop his ideas, and in four books published over seven years—The Robots' Rebellion (1994), And the Truth Shall Set You Free (1995), The Biggest Secret (1999), and Children of the Matrix (2001)—set out a moral and political worldview that combined New-Age spiritualism with a passionate denunciation of totalitarian trends in the modern world.
At the heart of his theories lies the idea that the world is becoming a global fascist state, that a secret group of reptilian humanoids called the Babylonian Brotherhood controls humanity, and that many prominent figures are reptilian, including George H. W. Bush, Queen Elizabeth II, Kris Kristofferson, and Boxcar Willie.
Michael Barkun has described Icke's position as "New Age conspiracism," writing that he is the most fluent of the conspiracist genre. Richard Kahn and Tyson Lewis argue that the reptilian hypothesis may simply be Swiftian satire, a way of giving ordinary people a narrative with which to question what they see around them.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_icke
Other truth researchers and whistle blowers include:
Alex Jones - Infowars.com, Stewart Swerdlow, Dr. Rauni-Leena Luukanen-Kilde, George Kavassilas, Arizona Wilder, Cathy O´Brien, Bryce Taylor, Phil Schneider, Fritz Springmeier, Andrew D. Basiago, Andrew Stec, Major Ed Dames, Alex Collier, Jordan Maxwell, Al Bielek, Foster Gamble, Charlotte Iserbyt, Christopher Hitchens, Cisco Wheeler, Michael Moore, Princess Kaoru Nakamaru, Dr. Bill Deagle, Dr. Fred Alan Wolf, Kevin Trudeau, Jesse Ventura, Art Bell, Coast 2 Coast Radio, George Noori, Project Camelot, Kerry Cassidy, Jay Parker, Mark Dice, Leonard Coldwell, John Harris, Mark Passino, Bob Dean, Laura Knight-Jadczyk, John Rhodes, Stan Deyo, Ted Gunderson, Benjamin Fulford, Richard Hoagland, Svali, Walter Tribe, Preston Nicols
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