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Send In The Feds: Trump Moves In On Law And Order - War Room Full Show
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8 views • July 22, 2020
Harrison Smith welcomes Tom Pappert to discuss the latest headlines. Trump finally sends in the feds to deal with spiking rates of violent crime, Missouri’s AG swoops in to defend the second amendment, Tucker Carlson fends off globalist attack, and Kanye West melts down on twitter. All this, and a healthy dose of comedy on today’s edition of the War Room. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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