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Creatives Chat with Teague M Parker | Ep 72 Pt 1
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0 view • March 02, 2022
We chat with Teague M Parker, an Actor, Playwright, Producer, and Founder of Come Up Productions.
Teague shares a bit about his background and how he transitioned into a freelance Teaching Artist and created Improv For Wellness to master self-expression through acting.
We also chat about: putting your Love into something; reacting honestly; exploring emotions; expressing our hearts; The Flow; being in the moment; wellness approach; building connections; stream of Consciousness writing; creating the moment; expressing the truth; and various acting techniques.
Learn more about Teague: https://www.ComeUpProductions.com
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insight from Teague M Parker.
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Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
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More about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
Teague shares a bit about his background and how he transitioned into a freelance Teaching Artist and created Improv For Wellness to master self-expression through acting.
We also chat about: putting your Love into something; reacting honestly; exploring emotions; expressing our hearts; The Flow; being in the moment; wellness approach; building connections; stream of Consciousness writing; creating the moment; expressing the truth; and various acting techniques.
Learn more about Teague: https://www.ComeUpProductions.com
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insight from Teague M Parker.
= = = = = = = = = = =
Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
More about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
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