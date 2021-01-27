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Super Bowl 55 - Glorifying The GOAT & The Worship Of False Idols
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240 views • January 27, 2021
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*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
Escape The Matrix Before Its Too Late! - https://youtu.be/3lY3gB6oSi8
Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come. John 16:13
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
.........................................
No One Left Behind - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgA...
Tom Brady Explains How Witchcraft Works During An Interview! Wow... https://youtu.be/eo5jVhDnT7c
.........................................
Behold A Pale Horse - William (Bill) Cooper (Full Lecture) https://youtu.be/pE3nOrDEOzQ
.........................................
The Weekend Praises SATAN! **EXPOSED** - https://youtu.be/mwCds-rn5oY
The Occult Meaning of The Weeknd’s “Starboy” - https://vigilantcitizen.com/musicbusi...
.........................................
BABYLON WATCH - Exposing Mystery Babylon - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-F...
.........................................
End Song by: Debra Snipes Seek Jesus
............................................
SMHP is a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. The Much Appreciated donations are few but cover my needs included website bills. There is no sick or vacation pay. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
Subscribe to my 2nd channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...
///////
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake... - Paypal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
/////////////////
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShakingMyHeadProductions/videos
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
Escape The Matrix Before Its Too Late! - https://youtu.be/3lY3gB6oSi8
Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come. John 16:13
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
.........................................
No One Left Behind - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgA...
Tom Brady Explains How Witchcraft Works During An Interview! Wow... https://youtu.be/eo5jVhDnT7c
.........................................
Behold A Pale Horse - William (Bill) Cooper (Full Lecture) https://youtu.be/pE3nOrDEOzQ
.........................................
The Weekend Praises SATAN! **EXPOSED** - https://youtu.be/mwCds-rn5oY
The Occult Meaning of The Weeknd’s “Starboy” - https://vigilantcitizen.com/musicbusi...
.........................................
BABYLON WATCH - Exposing Mystery Babylon - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-F...
.........................................
End Song by: Debra Snipes Seek Jesus
............................................
SMHP is a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. The Much Appreciated donations are few but cover my needs included website bills. There is no sick or vacation pay. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
Subscribe to my 2nd channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...
///////
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake... - Paypal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
/////////////////
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShakingMyHeadProductions/videos
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