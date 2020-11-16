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Dangers of the COVID Cult | Thomas E. Woods, Jr.
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154 views • November 16, 2020
MIRRORED from misesmedia
This might be the best 20 minutes of rational thought that has been produced in the past 9 months.
Watch it. Then watch it again.
Liberty will win the COVID debate in the long run. Stand firm and stand with clarity.
This is the greatest public health fiasco in the history of the world, and the media has distorted it so badly, that much of the general public is celebrating villains and hissing at heroes. And, even — perversely enough — celebrating the destruction of their own lives and their children's lives.
Special thanks to Yinon Weiss (@yinonw) and Ian Miller (@ianmSC) for creating the charts.
Presented at the Mises Institute's "Symposium with Ron Paul" on Saturday, 7 November 2020, in Angleton, Texas.
This might be the best 20 minutes of rational thought that has been produced in the past 9 months.
Watch it. Then watch it again.
Liberty will win the COVID debate in the long run. Stand firm and stand with clarity.
This is the greatest public health fiasco in the history of the world, and the media has distorted it so badly, that much of the general public is celebrating villains and hissing at heroes. And, even — perversely enough — celebrating the destruction of their own lives and their children's lives.
Special thanks to Yinon Weiss (@yinonw) and Ian Miller (@ianmSC) for creating the charts.
Presented at the Mises Institute's "Symposium with Ron Paul" on Saturday, 7 November 2020, in Angleton, Texas.
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