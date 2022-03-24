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HOLISTIC WEALTH IS ABOUT MORE THAN YOUR FINANCIAL WEALTH
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70 views • March 24, 2022
Press play to here is why I teach holistic wealth…
I teach holistic wealth as a means for others to achieve their divine and human potential simultaneously.
We're immortal beings having a human experience and it's equally as important that we embrace our divinity as we embrace our humanity. And teaching holistic wealth is about bringing those two aspects together into balance!
It's not about growing your bank account, it's about being WELL and HEALTHY in all areas of your life!
Interested in learning about one of the tools I use to maintain a states of wellness? Check it out here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/Healy-TheUltimateSelfMasteryDevice
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
I teach holistic wealth as a means for others to achieve their divine and human potential simultaneously.
We're immortal beings having a human experience and it's equally as important that we embrace our divinity as we embrace our humanity. And teaching holistic wealth is about bringing those two aspects together into balance!
It's not about growing your bank account, it's about being WELL and HEALTHY in all areas of your life!
Interested in learning about one of the tools I use to maintain a states of wellness? Check it out here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/Healy-TheUltimateSelfMasteryDevice
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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