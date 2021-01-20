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PARADISE LOST - FIRST LIGHT
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180 views • January 20, 2021
Second upload 21st of November 2015 in you tube in my second account after they shut down my first! There's no mistake Plea denied, lying remains Fear so restrained Plea denied, lying insane Pray for the day Your sentence awaits Inside your senses awake Cold harsh first light Face the trial failed in life Hold on, first light Face the trial, fade then die!
LYRICS:There's no mistake
Plea denied, lying remains Fear so restrained Plea denied, lying insane Pray for the day Your sentence awaits Inside your senses awake Cold harsh first light Face the trial failed in life Hold on, first light Face the trial, fade then die! Free from regret Redefine darkened intent Blood drawn and drained Weakened I'm worthless in chains Tears from the brave Your senses awake The final elegy waits!
LYRICS:There's no mistake
Plea denied, lying remains Fear so restrained Plea denied, lying insane Pray for the day Your sentence awaits Inside your senses awake Cold harsh first light Face the trial failed in life Hold on, first light Face the trial, fade then die! Free from regret Redefine darkened intent Blood drawn and drained Weakened I'm worthless in chains Tears from the brave Your senses awake The final elegy waits!
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