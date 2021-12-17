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Pfizer is the Largest Criminal Company in the World!
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89 views • December 17, 2021
Pfizer is the Largest Criminal Company in the World!
Pfizer is the Largest Criminal Company in the World! Source: HealthImpactNews on Bitchute: First published at 18:45 UTC on November 14th, 2021.
No other company has paid out more in criminal settlements than Pfizer. Yet, none of their executives have spent a day in jail, and parents willingly trust them with the health of their children.
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Parents Sacrifice Hundreds of Thousands of Children Ages 5 to 11 to the COVID-19 Vaccine Gods This Weekend https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/parents-sacrifice-hundreds-of-thousands-of-children-ages-5-to-11-to-the-covid-19-vaccine-gods-this-weekend/
Pfizer is the Largest Criminal Company in the World! Source: HealthImpactNews on Bitchute: First published at 18:45 UTC on November 14th, 2021.
No other company has paid out more in criminal settlements than Pfizer. Yet, none of their executives have spent a day in jail, and parents willingly trust them with the health of their children.
Print This Post/ Print This Post
Parents Sacrifice Hundreds of Thousands of Children Ages 5 to 11 to the COVID-19 Vaccine Gods This Weekend https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/parents-sacrifice-hundreds-of-thousands-of-children-ages-5-to-11-to-the-covid-19-vaccine-gods-this-weekend/
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