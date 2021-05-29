"The Present" by Another Frog. Insane!! By Isaac Kappy

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Dedicated to all patriots worldwide. By far the craziest music video I ever made.
The references are the bomb, patriots will get it.
AnotherFrog is on YouTube, ODYSEE and BITCHUTE *The "AnotherFrog" account on Twitter is down.*
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New unofficial music video for the unreleased track "The Present"
written & performed By Isaac Kappy
On May 13, it will be a whole year since Kappy “forced himself off a bridge” on Route 66.
I'm convinced he paid the ultimate price for telling the truth. Like many others, he will be remembered and his sacrifice wont go in vein.
RIP
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***Speeches were edited for the purpose of this video
Listen to JFKs' speech here
https://youtu.be/c5n2da6b9wg
And General Flynn's speech here
https://youtu.be/W0CThXL37Jk
I also encourage you to watch Out of Shadows if you haven’t done yet.
Best documentary of the year! ;)