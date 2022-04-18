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SHANGHAI SHUTDOWN
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13653 views • April 18, 2022
Chinese officials are risking triggering a revolution, as they have the people under brutally oppressive lockdown. Still pursuing a long-failed ‘zero-Covid’ policy for predominantly asymptomatic cases of a mild variant, many are asking if Covid is the primary driver of this drastic step.
#ShanghaiShutdown #ZeroCOVID
POSTED: April 18, 2022
#ShanghaiShutdown #ZeroCOVID
POSTED: April 18, 2022
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