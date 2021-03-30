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China's Military Women can Wipe Out the USA. Our guys are fatigued, drugged, suicidal, etc
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113 views • March 30, 2021
China's Military Women can Wipe Out the USA. Our guys are fatigued, drugged, suicidal, etc
dr Meno contends that Bombing Syria will bring in other countries. In particular, Russia, Iran, and China. All Their military is far more advance and over powering. Wiping out the US would be an easy task. The collateral damage would be UN thinkable. But put it in this perspective. Just the Chinese Women's Military can defeat the USA, alone. There are more women ready to fight in China's military than all of the population of the USA. I'll match up any gal from the Chinese military to go against, any USA military man in a hand to hand combat. My money will be with the Chinese women warriors.
And our guys are fatigued, drugged, committing suicide, on anti-depressants, PTSD, horrible moral, labeled as TERRORIST. No wonder that the USA has plans to bring in Russian Troops, and using Federalized Police to protect us. Haaaaaa !!
Chinese Women available for military service,
363,789,674 females
United States of America, Population
Sources include: United States Census Bureau
313.9 million (2012)
China
Military age 18--49
Available for military service:
385,821,101 males, age 16--49 (2010 est),
363,789,674 females, age 16--49 (2010 est)
Fit for military service
318,265,016 males, age 16--49 (2010 est),
300,323,611 females, age 16--49 (2010 est)
Reaching military age annually
10,406,544 males (2010 est),
9,131,990 females (2010 est)
Active personnel
approximately 2,285,000(about 0.59% of population) (ranked 1st)
Reserve personnel 800,000
USA
Military age 17 with parental permission, 18 for voluntary service.
Maximum age for enlistment is 35 for the Army, 28 for the Marines, 34 for the Navy and 27 for the Air Force.
Available for military service
73,270,043 males, age 18--49 (2010 est.),
71,941,969 females, age 18--49 (2010 est.)
Fit for military service
60,620,143 males, age 18--49 (2010 est.),
59,401,941 females, age 18--49 (2010 est.)
Reaching military age annually
2,161,727 males (2010 est.),
2,055,685 females (2010 est.)
Active personnel
1,429,995[3] (ranked 2nd)
Reserve personnel
850,880[4] (ranked 10th)
Russia Armed Forces
Military age 18--27
Conscription 12 months
Active personnel 1,400,000 (2012)[ (ranked 5th)
Reserve personnel 2,035,000 (2012
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_military
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Armed_Forces
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/People's_Liberation_Army
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_population
Statistics courtesy of Wikipedia.
This is an excerpt from Please Bomb Syria, look for it here on Youtube. My channel.
dr Meno contends that Bombing Syria will bring in other countries. In particular, Russia, Iran, and China. All Their military is far more advance and over powering. Wiping out the US would be an easy task. The collateral damage would be UN thinkable. But put it in this perspective. Just the Chinese Women's Military can defeat the USA, alone. There are more women ready to fight in China's military than all of the population of the USA. I'll match up any gal from the Chinese military to go against, any USA military man in a hand to hand combat. My money will be with the Chinese women warriors.
And our guys are fatigued, drugged, committing suicide, on anti-depressants, PTSD, horrible moral, labeled as TERRORIST. No wonder that the USA has plans to bring in Russian Troops, and using Federalized Police to protect us. Haaaaaa !!
Chinese Women available for military service,
363,789,674 females
United States of America, Population
Sources include: United States Census Bureau
313.9 million (2012)
China
Military age 18--49
Available for military service:
385,821,101 males, age 16--49 (2010 est),
363,789,674 females, age 16--49 (2010 est)
Fit for military service
318,265,016 males, age 16--49 (2010 est),
300,323,611 females, age 16--49 (2010 est)
Reaching military age annually
10,406,544 males (2010 est),
9,131,990 females (2010 est)
Active personnel
approximately 2,285,000(about 0.59% of population) (ranked 1st)
Reserve personnel 800,000
USA
Military age 17 with parental permission, 18 for voluntary service.
Maximum age for enlistment is 35 for the Army, 28 for the Marines, 34 for the Navy and 27 for the Air Force.
Available for military service
73,270,043 males, age 18--49 (2010 est.),
71,941,969 females, age 18--49 (2010 est.)
Fit for military service
60,620,143 males, age 18--49 (2010 est.),
59,401,941 females, age 18--49 (2010 est.)
Reaching military age annually
2,161,727 males (2010 est.),
2,055,685 females (2010 est.)
Active personnel
1,429,995[3] (ranked 2nd)
Reserve personnel
850,880[4] (ranked 10th)
Russia Armed Forces
Military age 18--27
Conscription 12 months
Active personnel 1,400,000 (2012)[ (ranked 5th)
Reserve personnel 2,035,000 (2012
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_military
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Armed_Forces
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/People's_Liberation_Army
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_population
Statistics courtesy of Wikipedia.
This is an excerpt from Please Bomb Syria, look for it here on Youtube. My channel.
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