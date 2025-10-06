Divine Pagan Kindred: Polytheistic Synthesis of Europe’s Indigenous Religions in a Divine Assembly

This study examines the diverse pre-Christian spiritual traditions of Europe, including Celtic, Germanic, and Slavic systems, focusing on their gods, rituals, and nature reverence. It proposes a unified framework, the Divine Pagan Kindred, integrating these beliefs into a cohesive modern religion, highlighting their historical and cultural significance.

