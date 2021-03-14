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Oprah and Meghan are Diamond & Silk's 'ITCH of the week'
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283 views • March 14, 2021
For abusing the race card during the contentious and much talked-about interview, Oprah and Meghan Markle have earned Diamond and Silk's 'itch of the week' honors. - via Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear, Saturdays at 6:30PM ET on Newsmax TV
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