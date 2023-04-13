Enlighten Up | The Revealing Ep. 18

In this episode of The Revealing host Shavon Ayala interviews Intuitive Life Coach, Inner Child Healer and host of The Enlighten Up podcast, Nicole Frolick.





Nicole is a teacher, healer and spiritual intuitive – she’s raw and real and has done the work of integrating the parts of herself that are “most valuable” but at one point were the most undesirable and unlovable to her. She has grace and compassion for herself and others and has been on quite the journey.





This interview is a fantastic way to get acquainted with someone who may just be the right person to take you to the next level and help you love yourself and life in new and impactful ways. Enjoy!





You can find more of Nicole and check out her services at: https://www.nicolefrolick.com





Become a subscriber to AMPInsider.Us and gain access to AMP’s exclusive content, special affiliate discounts to our partner patriot sponsors, educational material, behind-the-scenes looks, backstage passes, and much more!





We’re currently offering a special deal for new subscribers- join and get the first month for just $1 or you can sign up for the year and get your first month for FREE! (For a limited time only)





Click the link to Subscribe: SIGN UP (ampinsider.us)





Each subscriber is greatly appreciated by AMP, as it’s Patriots like you, who help to fund AMP’s efforts in providing uncensored news that you can trust.





Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.

RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland





BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/32o1DBC





BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones





MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply





www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com