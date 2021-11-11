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Христианам! Коронавирус - ГМО! А что насчёт ваксыны. Откровение Апокалипсис Иоанна Богослова
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32 views • November 11, 2021
Это старое видео взято с удалённого Ютубом канала и записывалось оно тогда, когда никто ещё не понимал сути принципиально новой "короноспасительной" жижи
Начало https://youtu.be/DOx5REFVcL0
Продолжение https://youtu.be/kYIRONQMaPo
Начало https://youtu.be/DOx5REFVcL0
Продолжение https://youtu.be/kYIRONQMaPo
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