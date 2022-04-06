© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are aborted baby bodies being burned to turn into electricity? Pro-lifers make shocking allegations
Follow
1
Share
Report
141 views • April 06, 2022
In what will go down in history as a landmark moment in the pro-life movement, pro-life activists held a press conference in Washington, D.C. to set the record straight on how the bodies of five children, who were victims of late term abortions, were acquired. Explosive allegations were also leveled against a waste management company for burning aborted babies to convert into energy. Jim Hale reports.
Click here to support these Pro-Life Heroes: https://www.lifefunder.com/victims
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Aborted_burns_04622
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Aborted_burns_04622
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/lifesitenews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten
Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten\
Click here to support these Pro-Life Heroes: https://www.lifefunder.com/victims
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Aborted_burns_04622
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Aborted_burns_04622
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/lifesitenews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten
Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten\
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.