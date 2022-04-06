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Are aborted baby bodies being burned to turn into electricity? Pro-lifers make shocking allegations
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In what will go down in history as a landmark moment in the pro-life movement, pro-life activists held a press conference in Washington, D.C. to set the record straight on how the bodies of five children, who were victims of late term abortions, were acquired. Explosive allegations were also leveled against a waste management company for burning aborted babies to convert into energy. Jim Hale reports.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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