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Марк Пассио - Декодируя Трилогию Матрицы. Полная Нео-версия от Unseen Matters!
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103 views • October 25, 2020
ВСЕ ТРИ ЧАСТИ лекции Марка Пассио от переводчиков одним полным дежа-вю! Кто подставил белого кролика? Приятного перепросмотра..)
Перевод: Святослав Макаров, Unseen Matters,
https://vk.com/unseenmatters,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unseenmatters,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uLLA0vlTmfRZ/
Озвучивание, работа с видео: Игорь Фролов, Lord32x,
https://vk.com/lord32xmovies
Перевод: Святослав Макаров, Unseen Matters,
https://vk.com/unseenmatters,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unseenmatters,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uLLA0vlTmfRZ/
Озвучивание, работа с видео: Игорь Фролов, Lord32x,
https://vk.com/lord32xmovies
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