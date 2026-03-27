💥Tucker unleashes ‘Bibi Files’ on Netanyahu as US gets bogged down in the Iran war - Tucker Carlson

💥👹 Carlson unleashes ‘Bibi Files’ on Netanyahu as US gets bogged down in the Iran war

US journalist Tucker Carlson has announced his network will stream The Bibi Files, a 2024 documentary scrutinizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rise to power and the corruption scandals surrounding his career.

The film includes leaked interrogation footage of Netanyahu and candid interviews with Israeli political insiders.

💬 "As the US is dragged into another foreign war, it's worth knowing about the man who forced us into it," Carlson tweeted.

Cynthia... The 'BiBi Files' isn't the easiest to find and seems you have to pay somewhere. Tucker made it easier, with a paid membership.

If you want and can afford a membership to watch, at Tucker Carlson Network, the link is here:

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-bibi-files-film

