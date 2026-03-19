The Humble Turnip: Blood Pressure, Cancer & Food Security

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-Turnip is a Brassicaceae root vegetable, important in Greek and Roman diets, botanically fused root-stem.
-A one-cup serving provides 36 calories, 8.4 carbohydrates, fiber, vitamin C, potassium, and B vitamins, minerals overall.
-Dietary nitrates and potassium may support blood pressure, while indoles show potential cancer risk reduction.
-Turnips are versatile, eaten raw, roasted, mashed, or steamed, often substituting lower-carbohydrate alternatives for potatoes.
-Turnips offer vitamin C, fiber, minerals, long storage, culinary flexibility, and value for food security.
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