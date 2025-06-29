UK: Israeli lobbying financial interests is a powerful force - former UK Ambassador to Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel 'NOT an ally' of Britain — Former UK envoy Sir Dalton to @declassifiedUK
— Israeli lobbying linked to financial interests is a powerful force
— Desire for good career means politicians swallow dislike of Israeli policy
— US & Israel 'greater threat' to region than Iran
As in the US, we have to end AIPAC lobby's giving money for votes. Cynthia