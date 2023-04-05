If a 'Christian' YouTuber Does This, Run Immediately!

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)



The 'Prosperity Gospel' and 'Word of Faith' movement.... a couple of seductive materialism-focused scams or "get rich quick" schemes that should not be contaminating any serious contemporary Christian church body.

Evangelist, Joe Kirby (OFF THE CURB MINISTRIES) shares his concerns about so-called 'progressive' Christianity, the 'prosperity' gospel and the online 'church.'

