Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Project Serpo: Human Alien Exchange Program
82 views
channel image
In4mation
Published a month ago |
Donate

Project Serpo: Human Alien Exchange Program.

The following story is either the greatest kept secret of all time or a complete fraud. You decide. In this chapter we will hear all about the alien that was captured at the crash site in Corona New Mexico.

This presentation is of the information posted on the website: serpo.org, from a retired senior government official. The website was intended to facilitate the gradual release of confidential documents pertaining to a top secret exchange program of twelve US military personnel to Serpo, a planet of Zeta Reticuli, between the years 1965-78.

Keywords
aliensnasaus militaryspace programzeta reticuliproject serpo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket