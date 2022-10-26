Project Serpo: Human Alien Exchange Program.

The following story is either the greatest kept secret of all time or a complete fraud. You decide. In this chapter we will hear all about the alien that was captured at the crash site in Corona New Mexico.

This presentation is of the information posted on the website: serpo.org, from a retired senior government official. The website was intended to facilitate the gradual release of confidential documents pertaining to a top secret exchange program of twelve US military personnel to Serpo, a planet of Zeta Reticuli, between the years 1965-78.