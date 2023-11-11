Mark of the beast: Vatican's Sunday law will be enforced soon! (27)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, November 11, 2023.



The Vatican, which is the first beast or nation of Revelation 13, and her Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which is the whore of Babylon in Revelation 17 & 18, will enforce its mark with the help of the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13.



As a precursor to the enforcement of the Vatican beast’s mark, the pope will attend the United Nations’ Conference of Parties or COP28 conference on climate change in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from December 1 – 3, 2023.



But there's NO climate emergency according to the following studies:





The United States has the tools including HAARP and lasers to modify and control the weather so as to make the false gospel of climate change of the Vatican’s pope look real with the purpose of making the pope look like a champion or as someone who is speaking truth, when Revelation 13:2 says that the dragon or satan, who is the father of LIES, gives his power and authority to the Vatican beast.



So what is the purpose of the pope to promote his false gospel of climate change at COP28? The Vatican is using the evil instruments of climate change of the United States, HAARP and lasers, to make the pope’s gospel of climate change look real so that the world can unite under the pope’s leadership and make the world WORSHIP the pope (Revelation 13:8). How? When the pope will enforce his request for a SUNday law of rest and worship on SUNday, which is the pope’s ‘sabbath’.



The pope’s ‘sabbath’ is SUNday which goes CONTRARY to the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God in Exodus 20:8-11, the day on which Christ attended public weekly Sabbath worship services in Luke 4 as well as Christians in Acts 13:42, 44 when they gathered to listened to Paul preach on Sabbath day.





This is what the Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says about its mark:





"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





NO MATTER WHAT, DO NOT ACCEPT SUNDAY AS YOUR DAY OF REST WHEN SUNDAY LAWS ARE ENFORCED, REGARDLESS OF THE OUTCOME!!





Keep the 7th day Sabbath, which is the Creator's holy day or rest and public worship, as per the commandment (Exodus 20:8-11; Isaiah 58:13-14). The Sabbath is to be remembered and kept holy from Friday evening at sunset to Saturday evening at sunset. By observing the 7th day Sabbath as per the commandment, we honor, worship, recognize and obey Jesus Christ as the Creator.





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].