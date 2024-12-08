© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Secretary of State John Kerry in leaked audio on anti-Assad forces: “we’ve been putting an extraordinary amount of arms in… Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, huge amount of weapons coming in, huge amount of money…” (Sep 2016)
Via: Wikileaks on X (https://x.com/wikileaks/status/1865751221434495332?t=5dJ3weqcxT2CTevSLrBSVw&s=19)