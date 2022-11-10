Cascadia Falls and the Wrath of the Lamb

Dec 25, 2019
MATURE THEMES WARNING RELATING TO EARTH CHANGES AND THE NATURE OF REALITY
Our first ritual alert..This will likely be the last relating to Cascadia. I take no pleasure in messages of this nature.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIwZW...
Hiatus - Fortune's Fool video for self analysis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMYvI...
Jupiter, the lion king in the end, though the current king Saturn can be his 'wing man' anytime..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yjff7...
'Gay' intercoursing 'rats' do enjoy a kiss at Brokeback Mountain too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FumW4...
Reapers do what they are Designated to do...Taking out the 'trash' and Uplifting the Righteous in Scale.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_9tX...
The red and blue 'starline' Warner brothers return..Jessie (Saturn) and Chester (Jupiter) harvest the 'garbage' too in the end.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghDDd...
They are so 'dead'..Kicked out of the house again.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtNYX...
Note adidas logos applied for both Jupiter and Saturn..This too is coded in 'Teen Wolf' clip linked. The 'car' in the film's title represents earth.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmimL...
24 numerical code assigned to Saturn knocking down the 101010 pins of his own binary/duality holographic cube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdOjV...
Saturn represented in the film 'Gladiator' as 'Commodus', the current lion king overcome by Jupiter 'Maximus' through the pending convergence. They both 'die'.i.e ignite- 2 bodies of the 'crucifixion' exposed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_q1Fv...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eOpj...
The 'tips of the spear'- Saturn (Iceman) and Maverick (Jupiter)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p890h...
