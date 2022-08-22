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HOLISTIC HEALTH AND HEALING WITH MAYIM CORALYN VEGA
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358 views • August 22, 2022
Join me, Corine La Font, Host of Between The Lines with Guest, Mayim Coralyn Vega. Mayim Coralyn Vega became a Naturopathic Herbalist & Health Coach to take charge of her family's health when the modern medical system kept failing her. She founded Arukah.com: the Holistic Life Academy because she saw an incredible lack of holistic health & healing knowledge - not only in the common person, such as a mother trying to raise her children like she once was, but even in health professionals. Website: https://arukah.com/ Free Download: https://arukah.com/free Click this link if you like the format of this show - https://bit.ly/36z2P3z Book your 30 mins spot - http://bit.ly/2kkyCxm Leave a voice message - https://www.speakpipe.com/voiceyourfe... Refer a guest to the show and earn 20%. Register here - https://bit.ly/2JdsZRvSHOW LESS
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