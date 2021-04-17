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Crazy weather destroys cars and roofs! The strongest hail hit Texas!
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240 views • April 17, 2021
Ezekiel 13: 11-13 So tell those who plaster it over with whitewash, that it will fall. A flooding rain will come, and you, O hailstones, will fall; and a violent wind will break out. Behold, when the wall has fallen, will you not be asked, ‘Where is the plaster with which you plastered it?’” Therefore, thus says the Lord God, “I will make a violent wind break out in My wrath. There will also be in My anger a flooding rain and hailstones to consume it in wrath.
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