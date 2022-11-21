You Won't Believe What This Democrat Texas Mayor Just Said About The Border Invasion

The Daily Caller writes, Joel Villarreal, mayor of Rio Grande City, disputed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's declaration of invasion at the U.S.-Mexico border. This week, Abbott asserted state powers to increase border security and return illegal immigrants to Mexico.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.