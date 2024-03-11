Create New Account
You're Being Spied On By Apple Mini EYE ("Eye-Phone") From Iphone
Vigilent Citizen
3326 Subscribers
740 views
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from alexlunaviewer

FEB,2024

https://rumble.com/v4e4lv3-youre-being-spied-on-by-apple-mini-eye-eye-phone-from-iphone.html

You're being spied on by Apple Mini EYE ("eye-phone") from iPhone

Normally the camera should not work outside the phone because what would be the purpose of it.

 

spyingiphonecameraapple mini

