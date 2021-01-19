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Human Slavery (the whole video)
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133 views • January 19, 2021
A short overview of what was going on the last few thousand years by Katharina Bless with Thai Translation Kay Wararuk
(It was our first upload experience here and the second part was not there... so this is the whole video)
This video can’t be open in Thailand, so please, if you know people in Thailand give them the contact with Kay, so they can connect with us in Thai: https://www.facebook.com/SchoolOfLaughter
here some links for other videos for confirmation and better understanding:
Dr. Rashid Buttar is a very famous medical Doctor who is going into details:
his videos are at: https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Videos on CovV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ3rh0JRuIo&;;list=PL2hxY8hJhxEn8evfuV4r3GdgV9Kx9s1HJ
Dr. Mercola on Cov: https://www.organicconsumers.org/mercola-covid-19
Sayer Ji, Green Med Info: https://www.greenmedinfo.com
Here David Icke on the "Frankenstein Concoction" of the Covid Vaccine:
https://phibetaiota.net/2021/01/david-icke-video-the-frankenstein-concoction-in-the-gates-covid-vaccine-is-the-final-solution/
Adrenochrome and Clones explained – Angel Evans Interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LqPvL-OCVA&;;feature=youtu.be
(It was our first upload experience here and the second part was not there... so this is the whole video)
This video can’t be open in Thailand, so please, if you know people in Thailand give them the contact with Kay, so they can connect with us in Thai: https://www.facebook.com/SchoolOfLaughter
here some links for other videos for confirmation and better understanding:
Dr. Rashid Buttar is a very famous medical Doctor who is going into details:
his videos are at: https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Videos on CovV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ3rh0JRuIo&;;list=PL2hxY8hJhxEn8evfuV4r3GdgV9Kx9s1HJ
Dr. Mercola on Cov: https://www.organicconsumers.org/mercola-covid-19
Sayer Ji, Green Med Info: https://www.greenmedinfo.com
Here David Icke on the "Frankenstein Concoction" of the Covid Vaccine:
https://phibetaiota.net/2021/01/david-icke-video-the-frankenstein-concoction-in-the-gates-covid-vaccine-is-the-final-solution/
Adrenochrome and Clones explained – Angel Evans Interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LqPvL-OCVA&;;feature=youtu.be
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