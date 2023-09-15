If Donald Trump was a hairy caterpillar… MVI_4623,5-6merged

I am impressed with the black (usually)
hairy caterpillars that are pillaging the potato plants in my survival garden.
They have a wide food range, and I don’t begrudge them their due portion,
although it does require hand-picking and relocating them to minimise their
damage.
