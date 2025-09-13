BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prescription Drug Violence - Dopamine Revolution Podcast
TheDopamineRevolution
TheDopamineRevolution
19 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 1 day ago

Prescription Drug Violence is real. Violence is defined as physical force intended to hurt, damage or kill someone. Scripts are designed in laboratories with venom peptides from poisonous animals, with heroin to wreck your liver and kidneys (opioids), with antibiotics to ruin your gut health, with fake science about "bad cholesterol" you need for brain health. Find a naturopathic physician in your area today and never look back. This is a public service announcement. 

Also check out HOLISTIC STRESS MANAGEMENT COURSE - FREE VIEWING: 

Holistic Weight & Stress Management

Keywords
stressfrequencydopaminegood habitsdopamine revolutionsean david cohenboost dopamine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy