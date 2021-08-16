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La Quinta Columna is working on a fillable template with ionizing radiation measurement data for those with Geiger counters
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91 views • August 16, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/template.html
After having shown and commented on a new video on the measurement of ionizing radiation in the environment with a Geiger counter, La Quinta Columna has decided to work on a fillable template for all those who want to join the research.
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
After having shown and commented on a new video on the measurement of ionizing radiation in the environment with a Geiger counter, La Quinta Columna has decided to work on a fillable template for all those who want to join the research.
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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