OCCUPY THE GETTY - THE STEVEN D KELLEY SHOW - TruthCatRadio.com, Dec. 1, 2016

TCR#200 STEVEN D KELLEY #25, DEC. 1, 2016

The Steven D Kelley Show, at www.TruthCatRadio.com, is LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 EST, 6:00 PST

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, he is an ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and an astral travel warrior. He gives seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, manager and host of Truth Cat Radio. He has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a base of nearly one million listeners to his channel. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then Steven created Truth Cat Radio in July 2016. His current weekly LIVE TruthCatRadio.com, shows can be watched a few days after the radiocast on YouTube at the Steven D Kelley channel.

A little more about Steven. He created the #OccupyTheGetty movement, to call attention to a problem there and for others to become more aware of the enslavement, torture, sexual abuse and deaths of captive children by elites and satanic pedos. He is also the leader or Jedi Master for an astral travel warrior group, called the Jedi's, that battle satanic entities and ET's in their sleep at night to help in the rescue of the children at the Getty, and to end the enslavement of tortured children.

Steven was also the creator and administrator to one of the first and one of the largest Q-anon Facebook groups until recently when taken down by Facebook.

My name is Cynthia, a friend of Steven's and I hope to upload 100's of his videos and all the current Steven D Kelley shows. Because of YouTube's restrictive guidelines as many others have seen recently, the time arose to find more safer alternative sites that are free to receive the truth and other viewpoints instead of deception and censoring. YouTube took down all the videos. So, I am helping to do this here. Thank you.

Soon again at: https://twitter.com/1Stevendkelley

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

Please help support -

https://www.truthcatradio.com/

'Truth Cat Radio', with a kind donation to keep the show rolling. Please designate on PayPal that it's a 'Gift', for a 'Friend', on the transaction, because it's not a business. This is only asked on videos to support Truth Cat Radio, to keep it broadcasting. Thank you, with much appreciation for your caring generosity.

PayPal: [email protected]

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] - use this to request the pdf book, request a free psychic reiki healing, (eyes shown well, no glasses, describe the problem, full consent from the person receiving the healing), or learn about becoming a JEDI remote viewer, during your sleep in the 4D. Use this for correspondence, but not for PayPal.

You can upload Steven's book for free, in the file section, at his Telegram channel that's mentioned above. There is also a video narration audio-book, that was kindly made by someone else reading his book for 6 hours on YouTube, "Lasers, Cavers, and Magic. Link,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic