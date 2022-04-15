LIKE COVID: WILL GOVERNMENT'S REACTION TO INFLATION MAKE EVERYTHING MUCH WORSE?

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Government is not a problem solver, but a problem multiplier; the reaction to Covid being just the latest example. Government actions piled a host of new and devastating problems on top of Covid itself! We now have an inflation problem created by government spending and Fed counterfeiting. Will government's reaction to inflation create new problems on top? Yes.