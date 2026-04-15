Cat Roundup

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When cowboy Jebediah agrees to cat-sit for a friend, he expects a quiet week. Instead, he's faced with a corral full of mischievous felines! His usual herding tricks are useless against their "meow-tality." Can Jeb and his clever niece Lily find a way to round up these independent critters before chaos reigns supreme?