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#82-Mike Pence Is Judas Iscariot
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609 views • January 07, 2021
The disciples were supposed to support and believe in Jesus. Similarly, Mike Pence is supposed to support the Constitution and President Trump by rejecting fraudulent electors. If he does not, he is just like Judas Iscariot.
Listen to the Podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/podcast/mike-pence-is-judas-iscariot/
Listen to the Podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/podcast/mike-pence-is-judas-iscariot/
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