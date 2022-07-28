Europe: Gas Prices Surge by 30% in 2 Days

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https://gnews.org/post/p10loe33d
07/28/2022 WION: The war in Ukraine has led to energy and food crisis around the world. The crisis has been especially harsh on Europe where gas prices have surged by nearly 30% in two days. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of imposing ‘price terror’