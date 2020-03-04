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Pandemics, CO2 and Polar Bears - March 4, 2020 CDN Newsletter Readout (MIRRORED)
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57 views • March 11, 2020
Pandemics, CO2 and Polar Bears - March 4, 2020 CDN Newsletter Readout (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel CDN at:-
https://youtu.be/XTbXMvxgmcs
Dr. John Robson comments on key items from the March 4, 2020 Climate Discussion Nexus weekly "Wednesday Wakeup" newsletter (https://climatediscussionnexus.com/ne...) including the lesson from China and COVID-19 about how much economic harm it takes to bring real reductions in CO2 emissions.
Mirrored from YouTube channel CDN at:-
https://youtu.be/XTbXMvxgmcs
Dr. John Robson comments on key items from the March 4, 2020 Climate Discussion Nexus weekly "Wednesday Wakeup" newsletter (https://climatediscussionnexus.com/ne...) including the lesson from China and COVID-19 about how much economic harm it takes to bring real reductions in CO2 emissions.
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