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WHO Partners With Lady Gaga
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35 views • April 16, 2020
In case you missed this, @WHO partners with @Ladygaga in #Covid19 relief efforts.
Tedros you don't need @potus to allow access to funds. You have China, #LadyGaga, @BillGates & friends.
#plandemic
#GoodbyeGates
#oneworldfund https://t.co/2l7zG7mBto
Tedros you don't need @potus to allow access to funds. You have China, #LadyGaga, @BillGates & friends.
#plandemic
#GoodbyeGates
#oneworldfund https://t.co/2l7zG7mBto
Keywords
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