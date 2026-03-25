CIA Warnings and Presidential Decisions, an interview with Larry Johnson

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Behind closed doors, intelligence agencies reportedly issue stark warnings—but are they being ignored? When presidential decisions diverge from expert analysis, the stakes skyrocket. As military movements intensify, one question looms: will strategy follow intelligence, or override it—and at what cost? The outcome could redefine global stability overnight.
#CIA #NationalSecurity #Geopolitics #MilitaryStrategy #GlobalTensions #Leadership
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