Chili Cheese Potato Bowl (so easy your kid can make dinner)

The easiest Chili Cheese Potato Bowl, so easy my 13 year old is making one of her favorite dishes!

In this video, I share a simple and fun recipe for a Chili Cheese Potato Bowl, made by my daughter, Joy. It is to make my LP meals using only shelf-stable ingredients, making it accessible for kids and busy families. Joy demonstrates how to prepare the dish using basic pantry items like canned diced potatoes, dried onions, and powdered sour cream, emphasizing how quick and straightforward the recipe is, taking only about 10 minutes to prepare. I love teaching my kids to cook because it gives them independence in the kitchen while also easing my mental load.

LoadedPotato.org’s meals are designed with busy lifestyles in mind, using no-fuss, shelf-stable ingredients that require no thawing of meat or chopping of fresh vegetables. This makes it possible to prepare nutritious, budget-friendly meals with minimal effort. In the video, Joy follows an easy, step-by-step process to create a flavorful dish using just a few ingredients—canned beans, chili powder, dried chives, and other pantry staples—proving that a delicious meal doesn’t need fresh ingredients or complex preparation.

Loaded Potato meals are so convenient and versatile. Whether you're cooking for yourself or teaching your kids to make meals independently, or you’re a bachelor, a college student, camper or off grid explorer, or just a busy parent, using shelf-stable ingredients means you’ll always have everything you need on hand. I encourage you to check out more of my recipes, meal plans, and grocery lists on LoadedPotato.org, which can help save time, money, and reduce your dependency on fresh ingredients or frequent grocery store trips.

