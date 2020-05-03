Who is Bill Gates and how he Monopolized Global Health

Who is Bill Gates? A software developer? A businessman? A philanthropist? A global health expert?This question, once merely academic, is becoming a very real question for those who are beginning to realize that Gates’ unimaginable wealth has been used to gain control over every corner of the fields of public health, medical research and vaccine development. And now that we are presented with the very problem that Gates has been talking about for years, we will soon find that this software developer with no medical training is going to leverage that wealth into control over the fates of billions of people.The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The human mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst. It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent.J. Edgar Hoover, as quoted in The Elks Magazine (August 1956).Deal with reality, before it deals with you.Knowledge is power.The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off.“If you do nothing, nothing will happen”Make a difference.Share this page with othersLet he who be deceived, be deceived | Help save our kids future