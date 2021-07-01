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Bill Gates Founded Company Admits It Wants To Program Your DNA
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251 views • July 01, 2021
Imagine a biological computer that operates inside a living cell. In this MICROSOFT project, this is done using DNA as a programmable material. Just like a computer, DNA is highly programmable into a whole range of complex behaviors. This can ultimately allow the making of biological computers created at the molecular scale.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60dceb4af584193766f66c13
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60dceb4af584193766f66c13
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