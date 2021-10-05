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Vaccine vs Injection - Deconstructing the So-called COVID-19 Vaccine
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135 views • October 05, 2021
In this video titled “Deconstructing the So-called COVID-19 Vaccines” The Mystic Philosopher explained the fact that there is a difference between vaccine and injection and the history of vaccines and the man that first brought the medical procedure to the Western World.
Keywords
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