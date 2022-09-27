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LifeSite journalist tells Real America's Voice FBI raid on Mark Houck was an act of terrorism
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61 views • September 27, 2022

LifeSiteNews journalist Patrick Delaney, who broke the story on the raid of the home of Catholic pro-life activist Mark Houck, appeared on Real America’s Voice show with the Steve Gruber show on Monday. Delaney said that the use of excessive force against Houck and his wife and seven children, was “an act of terrorism” by the FBI. Delaney also highlighted what he called the “two-tier justice system” which allows pro-abortion violence” to run rampant “around the country targeting pro-life centers and churches with vandalism and fire bombings,” while “there has not been one arrest from the FBI.”

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy