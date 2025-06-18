FATHER'S DAY TEMECULA VALLEY EVANGELISM❤️

🔥 Evangelism Update with Voyagers Ministries 🔥

This past Sunday’s outreach was powerful! Souls were impacted, prayers were lifted, and the Gospel was preached 🙌 The fields are ready, and we’re seeing God move powerfully in our city!

💥 Come be a part of it!

🗓️ Each Sunday at 1:30PM, we hit the streets to share the love of Jesus and see lives transformed.

🙏 Can't make it out? There are other ways to get involved:

📖 Thursday Zoom – Join us for teaching & prayer every Thursday from 6–7PM

🚐 Donate – Help us believe for a ministry van to expand our outreach impact!

Let’s keep pressing in for revival and the harvest of souls! 🌾🔥

