FATHER'S DAY TEMECULA VALLEY EVANGELISM❤️
The Captain Mike Show
The Captain Mike Show
5 views • 16 hours ago

🔥 Evangelism Update with Voyagers Ministries 🔥
This past Sunday’s outreach was powerful! Souls were impacted, prayers were lifted, and the Gospel was preached 🙌 The fields are ready, and we’re seeing God move powerfully in our city!

💥 Come be a part of it!
🗓️ Each Sunday at 1:30PM, we hit the streets to share the love of Jesus and see lives transformed.
🙏 Can't make it out? There are other ways to get involved:

📖 Thursday Zoom – Join us for teaching & prayer every Thursday from 6–7PM
🚐 Donate – Help us believe for a ministry van to expand our outreach impact!

📲 Zoom + Donation links in bio
Let’s keep pressing in for revival and the harvest of souls! 🌾🔥

#VoyagersMinistries #Evangelism #Outreach #GospelToTheStreets #JesusSaves #HarvestTime #PrayerAndPower #MinistryOnTheMove #RevivalIsNow #GoYeTherefore #SanDiegoMinistry #KingdomWork

Keywords
evangelism outreachsan diego christianstemecula valley
