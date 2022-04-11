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Poison Control Issues Warning About Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests
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1328 views • April 11, 2022
Biological attack, delivered right to your door.
The swab in these test kits contain Sodium Azide (https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Sodium-azide) a chemical that can be toxic or even deadly.
Sodium azide is the sodium salt of hydrogen azide (hydrazoic acid). It has a role as a mutagen, an antibacterial agent, an explosive and a mitochondrial respiratory-chain inhibitor. It contains an azide anion.
CDC information on sodium azide
https://emergency.cdc.gov/agent/sodiumazide/basics/facts.asp
The swab in these test kits contain Sodium Azide (https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Sodium-azide) a chemical that can be toxic or even deadly.
Sodium azide is the sodium salt of hydrogen azide (hydrazoic acid). It has a role as a mutagen, an antibacterial agent, an explosive and a mitochondrial respiratory-chain inhibitor. It contains an azide anion.
CDC information on sodium azide
https://emergency.cdc.gov/agent/sodiumazide/basics/facts.asp
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