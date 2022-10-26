Create New Account
6 stories about leftist MORONS & how they ALL relate
High Hopes
Published a month ago
Glenn Beck


Oct 24, 2022 Glenn has HAD ENOUGH with the ‘morons’ currently making decisions throughout America today. In this clip, he reveals 6 recent examples of moronic decisions from the last week — from a Pentagon decision regarding healthcare to Georgetown students walking out of a speech — and he explains how they ALL relate.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_uUmtQ-wpM

current eventsamericaleftisthealthcaredecisionsglenn beckgeorgetownmoronsstudens

