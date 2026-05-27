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THROWBACK: Ex-CIA chief reveals plans to alter US climate ‘at expense of other regions’ worldwide
💬 "One [technology] that has gained my personal attention is stratospheric aerosol injection, or SAI: a method of seeding the stratosphere with particles that can help reflect the sun’s heat in much the same way that volcanic eruptions do," former CIA director John O. Brennan said back in 2016.
What sounds like an innovation also has a much darker side, he openly admitted — altering the weather can benefit certain regions on the planet at the expense of others.
A quick reminder: Iran has been blaming the US for conducting weather warfare for quite a while.